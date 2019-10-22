MPs urged to hold DBE to account for failure to provide transport, sanitation

Parliament’s Basic Education committee was on Tuesday briefed by the Equal Education Law Centre on their state of education report.

CAPE TOWN - NGOs have urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to hold the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to account for failing to assist learners with proper transport and sanitation.

The committee also received a briefing from NGO Section 27 on its analysis on the provision of sanitation and eradication of pit toilets in Limpopo.

According to the Equal Education Law Centre, the country was facing a number of challenges from poor learner transport to exclusionary admission practices.

The law centre’s Precillar Moyo said that in provinces like KwaZulu Natal, 170,000 learners were in need of transport but only a fraction of that figure benefit.

"Currently, only around 58,000 children are accessing that, so it means that you have a large number of children who are walking to school, meaning that sometimes they do not attend school."

That’s not where it ends for South African learners who still have to contend with pit toilets, according to Section 27’s head of education Faranaaz Veriava.

"Our report notes a DBE data set that reflects that there are some 3,898 schools nationally with pit toilets, 507 of these are in the Limpopo province."