MPs urged to hold DBE to account for failure to provide transport, sanitation
Parliament’s Basic Education committee was on Tuesday briefed by the Equal Education Law Centre on their state of education report.
CAPE TOWN - NGOs have urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to hold the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to account for failing to assist learners with proper transport and sanitation.
Parliament’s Basic Education committee was on Tuesday briefed by the Equal Education Law Centre on their state of education report.
The committee also received a briefing from NGO Section 27 on its analysis on the provision of sanitation and eradication of pit toilets in Limpopo.
According to the Equal Education Law Centre, the country was facing a number of challenges from poor learner transport to exclusionary admission practices.
The law centre’s Precillar Moyo said that in provinces like KwaZulu Natal, 170,000 learners were in need of transport but only a fraction of that figure benefit.
"Currently, only around 58,000 children are accessing that, so it means that you have a large number of children who are walking to school, meaning that sometimes they do not attend school."
That’s not where it ends for South African learners who still have to contend with pit toilets, according to Section 27’s head of education Faranaaz Veriava.
"Our report notes a DBE data set that reflects that there are some 3,898 schools nationally with pit toilets, 507 of these are in the Limpopo province."
Popular in Local
-
Ministers no-show at Parly meeting over Eskom debt
-
ConCourt declares section of apartheid-era Intimidation Act unconstitutional
-
Investigations under way after man shot dead at Virgin Active in Meyersdal
-
Expected heavy rain may result in localised flooding & not fill up dams – dept
-
Grounding of airlines will hurt aviation industry: expert
-
SAA, Comair flight cancellations leave passengers fuming over poor communication
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.