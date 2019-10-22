Moyo: Intimidation Act ruling brings great relief to activists across SA
Seven years after East Rand community activist Alfred Moyo was charged under a section of the apartheid-era Intimidation Act he’s expressed relief following Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling.
JOHANNESBURG – Seven years after East Rand community activist Alfred Moyo was charged under a section of the apartheid-era Intimidation Act he’s expressed relief following Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling.
The apex court delivered a unanimous judgment, declaring a section of the act unconstitutional, adding that it violated freedom of speech.
In 2012, Moyo, an activist from Makause informal settlement in Germiston, was arrested and charged with intimidation after he allegedly told officers at the Primrose Police Station he would make sure they were removed and there would be bloodshed.
Moyo said that while he’s had a difficult seven years fighting to get acquitted for expressing his anger over poor policing and police brutality, he was pleased that the apex court had ruled in his favour.
“There’s a great relief for what we’ve been fighting for over the last year.”
Moyo said the ruling would ensure that activists like himself and protesters could speak out against injustice without fear.
“This brings great relief to activists across the country.”
Had the Constitutional Court ruled against Moyo, he would have had to stand trial under the Intimidation Act of 1982.
Popular in Local
-
No need for panic over flight cancellations, says Minister Mbalula
-
Mashaba: My resignation the end of my political career
-
Eskom's R59bn bailout closer after Special Appropriation Bill passed
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
Hands off Iqbal Survé, says ANC in WC
-
CARTOON: Puppet Games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.