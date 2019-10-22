Moyo: Intimidation Act ruling brings great relief to activists across SA

Seven years after East Rand community activist Alfred Moyo was charged under a section of the apartheid-era Intimidation Act he’s expressed relief following Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling.

JOHANNESBURG – Seven years after East Rand community activist Alfred Moyo was charged under a section of the apartheid-era Intimidation Act he’s expressed relief following Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling.

The apex court delivered a unanimous judgment, declaring a section of the act unconstitutional, adding that it violated freedom of speech.

In 2012, Moyo, an activist from Makause informal settlement in Germiston, was arrested and charged with intimidation after he allegedly told officers at the Primrose Police Station he would make sure they were removed and there would be bloodshed.

Moyo said that while he’s had a difficult seven years fighting to get acquitted for expressing his anger over poor policing and police brutality, he was pleased that the apex court had ruled in his favour.

“There’s a great relief for what we’ve been fighting for over the last year.”

Moyo said the ruling would ensure that activists like himself and protesters could speak out against injustice without fear.

“This brings great relief to activists across the country.”

Had the Constitutional Court ruled against Moyo, he would have had to stand trial under the Intimidation Act of 1982.