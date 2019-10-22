Miguel Louw murder: Accused pleads not guilty to charges
As his trial commenced in the Durban High Court today, murder accused Mohamed Ebrahim seemed unfazed and waved at people in the gallery with a smile on his face.
DURBAN - A Durban man accused of murdering nine-year-old Miguel Louw has denied the charges against him in the Durban High Court.
Mohamed Ebrahim appeared in court on Tuesday for the murder of Louw last year.
A juvenile witness, who cannot be identified, testified via an intermediary about a man who offered R10 to pupils at his school to help search for Louw on the day he went missing.
Ebrahim stands accused of killing Louw following a fallout with his mother.
As his trial commenced in the Durban High Court today, he seemed unfazed and waved at people in the gallery with a smile on his face.
He pleaded not guilty to the three charges of murder, kidnapping and theft against him.
The juvenile witness described how on the day of Louw’s disappearance, a man wearing a green shirt, brown leather jacket and cap came to his school and sought his assistance to find the little boy.
The State later showed a video of the accused wearing the same clothes described by the juvenile witness with Louw at a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet on the same day.
The State said it had compelling evidence to prove that Ebrahim was responsible for Louw’s death.
The trial is set to continue on Wednesday.
