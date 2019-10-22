Mashaba: My resignation the end of my political career

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced his resignation on Monday, saying he couldn’t reconcile himself with a group of people that thought that race was irrelevant when dealing with inequality.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has dismissed claims that he was preparing to join another party, saying that his resignation marked the end of his political career.

He said the Democratic Alliance (DA) that emerged out of the federal council this past weekend where Helen Zille was appointed council chair was not the party he signed up for.

Since Mashaba announced his resignation from the DA, speculation about his political future had been rife.

From rumours that he may return as mayor under the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ticket to speculation that he would return as an independent candidate.

The outgoing mayor has now addressed this, saying that while he respected the political parties he’d worked with in Johannesburg, he would not be joining any of them.

He said that his interest was to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of his abilities until 27 November and then get some rest.

But it was not a guarantee that Mashaba would be allowed to serve out his notice.

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday morning that some members of the federal executive were so aggrieved by what they called Mashaba’s harsh attack on the party that they wanted his membership terminated immediately.

