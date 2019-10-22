Man hospitalised after being stabbed at Wynberg taxi rank

The incident occurred after 11am on Tuesday and no arrests have been made yet.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been stabbed and wounded at the Wynberg taxi rank in what appeared to have been a gang-related attack.

The incident occurred after 11am on Tuesday.

Captain Frederick van Wyk, police’s provincial spokesperson, said: “A case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm has been opened for investigation after a stabbing incident. Our members responded to the complaint and found the 37-year-old man stabbed. He was rushed to a nearby medical hospital for treatment.”