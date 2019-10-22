Man found guilty of trying to poach rhinos in Kruger National Park

Carlos Sithole opened fire on rangers in the park in 2015. Rangers returned fire and arrested him.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been found guilty of attempting to poach rhinos in the Kruger National Park.

Carlos Sithole opened fire on rangers in the park in 2015.

Rangers returned fire and arrested him.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Monica Nyuswa said Sithole was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"The National Prosecuting Authority’s wildlife poaching unit has proved there are grave consequences for targeted spaces. This conviction proves that we can win these cases."