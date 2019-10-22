Mabuza: Govt will meet deadline for expropriation without compensation

Deputy President David Mabuza gave the assurance during his oral question and answer session in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation was still high on government’s priority list.

Mabuza was back in Parliament less than a week after fielding questions from MPs.

Mabuza faced questions on land and issues around government’s moral regeneration movement on Tuesday.

On the land question, EFF MP Floyd Shivambu told Mabuza that former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe had previously stated that there would be no expropriation without compensation.

“The expropriation of land will happen as planned and agreed. We were just tabling this question again as one of your members, Kgalema Motlanthe, said expropriation without compensation would not happen in 100 years,” Shivambu said.

But Mabuza said that Parliament would meet its deadline for expropriation without compensation.

“We’d like to assure this House that the amendment of the Constitution of South Africa, 1996, in order to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation remains a commitment and priority of this administration. The government will not deviate from this policy.”