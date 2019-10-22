Joseph Mawle cast as villain in 'Lord of the Rings' TV series
The 45-year-old Ripper Street star has joined a cast that includes Will Poulter and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh.
LONDON - Joseph Mawle will play a villain called Oren in the upcoming Amazon Lord of the Rings TV series.
The 45-year-old Ripper Street star has joined a cast that includes Will Poulter and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh.
The highly-anticipated Amazon series will take place before the events of the first book, The Fellowship of the Ring. Amazon studios head Jennifer Salke said in August that the creative team has been "working for months" on the first series of the show.
Little is known about the plot details of the series, but, earlier this year, the show's Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with two messages.
The first said: "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."
This was followed up by: "Welcome to the Second Age."
The series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay whilst JA Bayona, who helmed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will direct the first two episodes. He will also executive produce alongside producing partner Belen Atienza.
Amongst the other writers on the show are Gennifer Hutchinson (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).
The show could be one of the most expensive productions of all time with The Hollywood Reporter predicting the total cost for the series could reach over $1 billion once production budgets, casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in.
More in Lifestyle
-
Prince William feels 'extremely concerned' about Prince Harry
-
Ed Westwick is dating SA model Tamara Francesconi
-
Study finds footballers 3.5 times more likely to die from brain trauma
-
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty marry
-
Snoop Dogg given bouquet of 48 joints for birthday
-
No 'Joker': Bronx 'step street' becomes New York hot spot thanks to hit movie
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.