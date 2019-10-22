Jeremiah Ruiters murder: Case postponed as accused mom falls ill
Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children’s Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect while her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, is accused of raping and murdering her 18-month-old son Jeremiah Ruiters.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a Factreton mother implicated in the death of her 18-month-old son has been postponed because she has fallen ill.
Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children’s Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.
Her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters who was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.
Judge Monde Samela has postponed the murder trial to Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Yasmin Rajab indicated they thought the accused would be able to sit through proceedings on Tuesday, but Ruiters excused herself from the courtroom more than once.
Peters is still being cross-examined by State prosecutor Maria Marshall, who asked him about a day in March 2017 when the deceased toddler suffered a broken arm.
Peters has told the court Ruiters climbed up onto a metre-high table and when he shouted at the child to get off, the startled boy fell and broke his arm.
The accused claimed that he dressed the child and the two of them made their way to the mother’s place of work before rushing to the hospital.
However, Abigail Ruiters and her mother, who has testified, have a different version, saying Ruiters first learnt about her son's injury when she got home from work that evening to find the toddler crying.
