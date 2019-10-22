Jeremiah Ruiters murder: Case postponed as accused mom falls ill

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Jeremiah Ruiters murder: Case postponed as accused mom falls ill

Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children’s Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect while her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, is accused of raping and murdering her 18-month-old son Jeremiah Ruiters.

FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Factreton mother implicated in the death of her 18-month-old son has been postponed because she has fallen ill.

Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children’s Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters who was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.

Judge Monde Samela has postponed the murder trial to Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Yasmin Rajab indicated they thought the accused would be able to sit through proceedings on Tuesday, but Ruiters excused herself from the courtroom more than once.

Peters is still being cross-examined by State prosecutor Maria Marshall, who asked him about a day in March 2017 when the deceased toddler suffered a broken arm.

Peters has told the court Ruiters climbed up onto a metre-high table and when he shouted at the child to get off, the startled boy fell and broke his arm.

The accused claimed that he dressed the child and the two of them made their way to the mother’s place of work before rushing to the hospital.

However, Abigail Ruiters and her mother, who has testified, have a different version, saying Ruiters first learnt about her son's injury when she got home from work that evening to find the toddler crying.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA