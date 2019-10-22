Investigations under way after man shot dead at Virgin Active in Meyersdal

Police say the 34-year-old man was sitting in his car on Monday evening when he was ambushed by two people.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a shooting at the Virgin Active Health Club in Meyersdal, in Ekurhuleni, where a man was killed on Tuesday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally. The suspect then got into a white VW Golf GTI which sped off," a police statement said on Tuesday.

Police said a case of murder would be investigated while the motive of the killing remained unclear.