Harry Malila appointed as WC govt DG

Malila has been acting in the position since Winde assumed office.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has appointed the Western Cape government’s director-general.

Harry Malila has been acting in the position since Winde assumed office.

Winde said the position was the most important in any government.

“We have someone that I know is young, energetic and got a vision. He will be able to serve in the province for many years to come.”

Malila said he planned to use innovation to improve service delivery.

“It’s about creating safe communities. It’s about creating a sustainable economy and it’s about creating jobs.”