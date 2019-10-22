Harry Malila appointed as WC govt DG
Malila has been acting in the position since Winde assumed office.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has appointed the Western Cape government’s director-general.
Harry Malila has been acting in the position since Winde assumed office.
Winde said the position was the most important in any government.
“We have someone that I know is young, energetic and got a vision. He will be able to serve in the province for many years to come.”
Malila said he planned to use innovation to improve service delivery.
“It’s about creating safe communities. It’s about creating a sustainable economy and it’s about creating jobs.”
Today, I announced Harry Malila as Director General of the Western Cape Government. The Director General holds the most senior position in the administration, and is overall in charge of its operations, and for implementing the vision of the Premier and Cabinet. @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/UFs7ztJxb3— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) October 22, 2019
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.