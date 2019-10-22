Hands off Iqbal Survé, says ANC in WC

The party’s interim provincial convenor Ronalda Nolumango called for an end to what she said was a disinformation campaign against the Sekunjalo chairperson, saying that Survé was considered a friend of the party.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has come out in support of controversial businessman Iqbal Survé.

The party’s interim provincial convenor called for an end to what she said was a disinformation campaign against the Sekunjalo chairperson.

Surve’s R1 million donation to the party’s election campaign in May caused division within the regional branch.

The ANC in the Western Cape said there was a clear campaign against the head of Sekunjalo Investments.

This after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority raided the Cape Town offices of Sekunjalo Holdings.

The authority is probing allegations of irregular share trading against another of Surve's companies, Ayo Technology Solutions.

ANC provincial interim convenor Ronalda Nolumango said the authority was quick to raid Sekunjalo’s offices but had failed to act against the Steinhoff Group and its former CEO Markus Jooste.

Nolumanga said the party was also not happy with the Public Investment Corporation, which was considering liquidating Survé’s Independent Media group.

She said Survé was considered a friend of the party.