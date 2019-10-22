Grounding of airlines will hurt aviation industry: expert
Comair and the South African Airways have had to ground some planes on Tuesday operating between Cape Town, Joburg and Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - There are warnings that a series of aircraft groundings and ensuing delays will hurt the aviation industry.
Comair and the South African Airways have had to ground some planes on Tuesday operating between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.
They said it was a precautionary measure following oversight inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority while certain Mango flights have also been affected.
Aviation expert Guy Leitch said: “I don’t think we can underestimate that when you buy a ticket for a flight, you are placing your life in the hands of someone else just like when you are going into surgery.”
Meanwhile, Comair said four of its eight flights were back in service.
The company, which operates British Airways and Kulula flights, said, it expected full service by Wednesday morning.
All affected airlines have urged their customers to check which of their flights have been affected.
