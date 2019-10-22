Fire destroys several homes in CT, leaves 2 dead

Meanwhile, over 200 people have been displaced after a fire in Daspoort, west of Pretoria

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died after a fire destroyed several shacks in Athlone on Monday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The City of Cape Town’s Jermaine Carelse said: “A strong south-westerly wind was flaring the flames and additional resources were called in."

#Vygieskraal Two people have died in a shack fire in Vygieskraal in Athlone. KB 📸 Jermaine Carelse, COCT pic.twitter.com/lS3V3oA6aQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, over 200 people have been displaced following a fire in Daspoort, west of Pretoria.

Three were hospitalised after they were injured in Monday’s blaze at the Bremer informal settlement.

Over 60 shacks were razed to the ground in the fire.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said it seemed the blaze spread from a veld fire and destroyed the homes: “One would not rule out an open fire during times like this with the wind and as well as the heat that we experienced.”

He said city officials were investigating the extent of the damage: “They’re making a full assessment of the needs, whether it’s identity documents and [other needs].”

Mabaso added that the affected residents would be receiving assistance from Tuesday morning.