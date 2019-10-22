View all in Latest
Fire destroys several homes in CT, leaves 2 dead

Meanwhile, over 200 people have been displaced after a fire in Daspoort, west of Pretoria

The cause of the Athlone blaze is under investigation. Picture: Jermaine Carelse (CoCT)/Supplied.
The cause of the Athlone blaze is under investigation. Picture: Jermaine Carelse (CoCT)/Supplied.
Kevin Brandt 42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died after a fire destroyed several shacks in Athlone on Monday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The City of Cape Town’s Jermaine Carelse said: “A strong south-westerly wind was flaring the flames and additional resources were called in."

Meanwhile, over 200 people have been displaced following a fire in Daspoort, west of Pretoria.

Three were hospitalised after they were injured in Monday’s blaze at the Bremer informal settlement.

Over 60 shacks were razed to the ground in the fire.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said it seemed the blaze spread from a veld fire and destroyed the homes: “One would not rule out an open fire during times like this with the wind and as well as the heat that we experienced.”

He said city officials were investigating the extent of the damage: “They’re making a full assessment of the needs, whether it’s identity documents and [other needs].”

Mabaso added that the affected residents would be receiving assistance from Tuesday morning.

