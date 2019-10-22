View all in Latest
Expected heavy rain may result in localised flooding & not fill up dams – dept

Extreme weather conditions have caused dwindling water levels in the Vaal Dam, which is Gauteng's main source of water.

FILE: Levels at the Vaal Dam have dropped to below 50% in nearly three years. Picture: EWN
FILE: Levels at the Vaal Dam have dropped to below 50% in nearly three years. Picture: EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Departement of Water and Sanitation on Tuesday said heavy rain that could result in localised flooding would not assist in filling up dam levels.

Extreme weather conditions have caused dwindling water levels in the Vaal Dam, which is Gauteng's main source of water.

Levels at the dam have dropped to below 50% in nearly three years.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Some of the heavy rainfalls will only start falling somewhere in the middle of December throughout the end of February, which is a bit difficult because those would result in localised flooding rather than consistent rainfall that would assist the catchment areas.”

