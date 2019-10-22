Eskom: No load shedding on Tuesday
The electricity supplier has managed to keep the lights on since Sunday after implementing load shedding for four straight days last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said all its power generation units at the Medupi Power Station were back online, meaning there would not be load shedding in the coming days.
Technicians are still fixing a conveyer belt which malfunctioned at Medupi and resulted in sudden load shedding on Saturday.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said the system remained constrained.
“At Medupe, all six units are online and although not at full capacity. So, that’s a good indication of the recovery and how well that is doing.”
