Diamond League gets second China meet

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Diamond League gets second China meet

The IAAF said in a statement that 15 meetings will be staged between 17 April and 11 September, one more than this year with an additional date in China at a venue yet to be decided.

Yohan Blake of Jamaica edged Britain’s Adam Gemili in a photo-finish to win the 100 metres at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting on 18 August 2019. Picture: @Diamond_League/Twitter
Yohan Blake of Jamaica edged Britain’s Adam Gemili in a photo-finish to win the 100 metres at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting on 18 August 2019. Picture: @Diamond_League/Twitter
2 hours ago

PARIS - The Diamond League international athletics series will expand to 15 meetings next season with an additional event in China, organisers have announced.

The IAAF said in a statement that 15 meetings will be staged between 17 April and 11 September, one more than this year with an additional date in China at a venue yet to be decided.

The Stockholm Diamond League meeting is retained despite a plan announced earlier this year to exclude it for 2020 in a bid to streamline the series while widening its appeal.

A decision to replace the traditional two-meeting final of the league by one final meeting in Zurich is maintained.

The second event in China, scheduled for 10 May in addition to the Shanghai meeting a week later, follows the announcement of a new sponsorship deal with China's Wanda Sports Group, the statement said.

The IAAF also decided to cut the broadcast time of individual meetings from two hours to 90 minutes.

"The Diamond League is our shop window and we want to attract new fans with a fast, action-packed format that is commercially attractive to broadcasters and partners," said IAAF president Sebastian Coe.

"That approach has already been endorsed by our new title sponsor Wanda."

Diamond League 2020 calendar

17 April: Doha

10 May: China (venue to be decided)

16 May: Shanghai

24 May: Stockholm

28 May: Rome

31 May: Rabat

7 June: Eugene, Oregon

11 June: Oslo

13 June: Paris

4 July: London

10 July: Monaco

16 August: Gateshead, England

20 August: Lausanne,Switzerland

4 September: Brussels

11 September: Zurich, Switzerland

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA