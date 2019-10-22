Diamond League gets second China meet
The IAAF said in a statement that 15 meetings will be staged between 17 April and 11 September, one more than this year with an additional date in China at a venue yet to be decided.
PARIS - The Diamond League international athletics series will expand to 15 meetings next season with an additional event in China, organisers have announced.
The Stockholm Diamond League meeting is retained despite a plan announced earlier this year to exclude it for 2020 in a bid to streamline the series while widening its appeal.
A decision to replace the traditional two-meeting final of the league by one final meeting in Zurich is maintained.
The second event in China, scheduled for 10 May in addition to the Shanghai meeting a week later, follows the announcement of a new sponsorship deal with China's Wanda Sports Group, the statement said.
The IAAF also decided to cut the broadcast time of individual meetings from two hours to 90 minutes.
"The Diamond League is our shop window and we want to attract new fans with a fast, action-packed format that is commercially attractive to broadcasters and partners," said IAAF president Sebastian Coe.
"That approach has already been endorsed by our new title sponsor Wanda."
Diamond League 2020 calendar
17 April: Doha
10 May: China (venue to be decided)
16 May: Shanghai
24 May: Stockholm
28 May: Rome
31 May: Rabat
7 June: Eugene, Oregon
11 June: Oslo
13 June: Paris
4 July: London
10 July: Monaco
16 August: Gateshead, England
20 August: Lausanne,Switzerland
4 September: Brussels
11 September: Zurich, Switzerland
