DA yet to decide on whether Mashaba should finish his mayoral term

Herman Mashaba announced his departure on Monday saying the DA that emerged from this past weekend's Federal Council is not the organisation he signed up for.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will know on Wednesday whether the Democratic Alliance (DA) will allow him to serve out his notice period following his resignation from the party.

Mashaba announced his departure on Monday saying the DA that emerged from this past weekend's Federal Council was not the organisation he signed up for.

His resignation came just a day after Helen Zille was elected as the party's Fedex chair.

The party's federal executive postponed its meeting from Monday to Wednesday to discuss Mashaba's resignation and the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg.

* ALSO READ: DA Fedex to meet on Wednesday to discuss impact of Mashaba's resignation

Eyewitness News understands some members of the executive were so aggrieved by what they called Mashaba’s harsh attack on the party that they wanted his membership terminated with immediate effect.

Mashaba admitted on Monday that this was an option: “I’m fully aware that the DA constitution entitles the party to terminate my membership immediately, that is their right. However, it is my hope that I will be able to see my work through until the end of November because there are many pressing matters that must be finalised.”

The party’s leader Mmusi Maimane backed him on this: “…And it will certainly be my view that I want for Herman Mashaba to finish the term and a proper handover must be in place.”

But Maimane could be taken to task for “celebrating the man who was trashing the DA”.

WATCH: ‘This is why I resigned’: 5 quotes from Herman Mashaba