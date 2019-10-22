ConCourt declares section of Apartheid-Era Intimidation Act unconstitutional

In 2012, general Alfred Moyo - an activist from Makause informal settlement, in Germiston - was arrested and charged with intimidation under Section 1(1)b of the act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has on Tuesday delivered a unanimous judgment declaring a section of the Apartheid-Era Intimidation Act unconstitutional.

It's alleged Moyo planned a march against police brutality to the Primrose police station where he told officers he would make sure they were removed and there would be bloodshed.

He took his fight to the Apex Court to have the section of the Intimidation Act struck down.

Moyo was represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies.

Moyo's lawyer Nkosinathi Sithole said: “What the ConCourt confirmed is that indeed, Section 1(1)b is too broad and violates Section 16 of the Constitution, which is freedom of speech.”