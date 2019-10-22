Civil Aviation Authority dismisses reports of 'fake' parts fitted to SAA planes

Two weeks ago, reports emerged detailing how a Mango aircraft experienced a fault while travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town, allegedly due to a counterfeit part fitted by SAA’s technical team.

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority has dismissed allegations that fake parts have been fitted onto South African Airways (SAA) aircraft during maintenance procedures.

The national carrier denied the allegations.

The Civil Aviation Authority's Phindiwe Gwebu said: “The media reports also fuelled the need for us to conduct an inspection. However, I can confirm that none of the findings pointed to the media reports on fake parts.”

SAA has also given an assurance that its flight schedule would return to normal on Wednesday after some planes were grounded on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all flights affected by Tuesday's grounding would be fully restored by the end of this week.

Mbalula said the grounding of the flights was not a crisis.

"The point for everyone is that we shouldn't panic. These matters are being attended to. Before the end of the week, everything will be back to normal, in fact, there's minimal interruption of airlines. I was also delayed. I was supposed to land in Cape Town at 8am for a Cabinet committee meeting and then the flights started being cancelled from 6am."

SAA has since implemented contingency plans to ensure passengers will not be further inconvenienced by the aircraft grounding and ensuing delays.

