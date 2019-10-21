Zim doctors maintain they’re not returning to work until pay demands addressed

They said the state just decided to cut their salaries without consulting them.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe doctors maintained on Sunday that they would only return to work after government met their demands.

Doctors have been on strike for weeks demanding a pay hike.

They said the state just decided to cut their salaries without consulting them.

Last week, a Zimbabwe court ruled that the strike is illegal, however, doctors remain defiant, saying they were incapacitated to return to work.

The doctors' lawyer Doug Coltart said: “The doctors have always insisted that they are not on strike. Their salaries have been reduced by over 20 times to the point where they do not have enough funds to pay their debts or even cover their basic needs. Doctors are earning less than $100 per month.”