Dudu Myeni’s lawyers want SAA board to join delinquency case against her
The case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni has been postponed to 25 November.
Lawyers representing Myeni want the airline’s board to join the delinquency case against her.
#DuduMyeni’s lawyer, Nqeba Buthelezi. pic.twitter.com/kzwRzbe632— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019
Myeni was dragged to the High Court in Pretoria by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the South African Pilots Association.
They claim she pushed through dodgy deals during her tenure, contributing to SAA’s financial problems.
The hearing has got off to a slow start, with Myeni’s lawyers asking the court to amend certain documents.
They also want the rest of the SAA board to appear before the court.
Myeni’s lawyer Nqaba Buthelezi said: “We’re bringing an application under rule 12 to join every single non-executive board member, who used to be on the board under the first defendant.”
Once again Myeni has not made it to court. She earlier cited being broke as the reason for her no-show.
Meanwhile, a handful of Outa supporters were demonstrating outside the court, calling for the matter to go ahead with or without her.
Outa supporters protesting outside the Palace of Justice. #dudumyeni EN pic.twitter.com/siMuGcz26G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019
OUTA legal team arriving at the Palace of Justice ahead of #dudumyeni's delinquency trial. EN pic.twitter.com/qbkIf2p4uu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019
