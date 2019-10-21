WC Transport MEC Madikizela hopes taxi industry can redeem itself after blockade
Minibus taxi drivers on Friday blockaded roads in the CBD and the N2 highway over what they called excessive traffic enforcement and permit issues.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC will in two weeks meet taxi industry representatives and the City of Cape Town following disruptive protests.
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).
Madikizela said he would facilitate an urgent meeting between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry to resolve issues.
“I certainly hope that going forward, we will engage honestly to find a lasting solution to make sure this industry functions properly and can redeem itself.”
Madikizela said he’d meet with city officials early next month to deal with outstanding operating licences and related matters.
He stressed that the protests that played out last week would not be tolerated and highlighted that members of the taxi industry, like other citizens, must respect the rule of law.
The city said it would not be held ransom by elements who insisted on breaking the law, saying staff were on full alert to respond to any unlawful disruptions.
