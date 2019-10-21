View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Herman Mashaba briefs the media

Last week, Herman Mashaba said he would leave the DA if the party was taken over by what he called right-wing elements and expressed concerns over the direction his party was taking.

FILE: City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: EWN
FILE: City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is on Monday briefing the media amid speculation that he's going to resign as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

His resignation would come after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new Federal Council chair on Sunday.

Zille takes over from James Selfe who held the position for close to two decades.

Last week, Mashaba said he would leave the DA if the party was taken over by what he called right-wing elements and expressed concerns over the direction his party was taking.

WATCH LIVE: Mashaba briefs the media

