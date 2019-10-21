WATCH LIVE: Herman Mashaba briefs the media
Last week, Herman Mashaba said he would leave the DA if the party was taken over by what he called right-wing elements and expressed concerns over the direction his party was taking.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is on Monday briefing the media amid speculation that he's going to resign as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
His resignation would come after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new Federal Council chair on Sunday.
Zille takes over from James Selfe who held the position for close to two decades.
WATCH LIVE: Mashaba briefs the media
