[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

Sunday's been a big day for Springbok fans all over the world as the team came through for South Africa to beat Rugby World Cup hosts Japan in their quarterfinal encounter.

The excitement for South Africans visiting Tokyo for the do-or-die match though, was overwhelming.

The Boks set up a semi-final clash against Wales with their 26-3 victory and the fans in the stadium let rip with chants of "Bokke! Bokke! Bokke!".

Experience the joy in the video below:

VIDWA0022 "Bokke! Bokke! Bokke!" Overjoyed South Africans let rip in the stands after the Springbok victory over World Cup hosts Japan Posted by CapeTalk on Sunday, 20 October 2019

On their return to their hotel the team received a hero's welcome, greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from family members.

Watch captain Siya Kolisi embracing his happy wife and kids:

Siya Kolisi and the victorious Bokke arrive back at their Japan hotel [WATCH] The victorious Bokke arrive back at their hotel. Lovely moment as Siya Kolisi hugs his wife and kids. Thanks Cecile Basson for catching this moment. :D #RWC2019 Posted by CapeTalk on Sunday, 20 October 2019

