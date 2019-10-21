UKZN student accused of murdering roommate 'for being a zombie' back in court

Khanyile Nzimande is charged with the murder 24-year-old student Simukelo Zondi.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of KwaZulu-Natal student accused of murdering his roommate is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Monday.

Khanyile Nzimande is charged with the murder 24-year-old Simukelo Zondi.

In a video that was subsequently circulated widely on social media, Khanyile was seen telling police officers that he had killed Zondi because he was a zombie.

Zondi’s remains were found in a bush at the university’s Westville campus.