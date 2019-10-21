UKZN student accused of murdering roommate 'for being a zombie' back in court

Ex-teacher didn't commit a crime, says attorney over Bishops sex scandal
Local
Khanyile Nzimande is charged with the murder 24-year-old student Simukelo Zondi.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of KwaZulu-Natal student accused of murdering his roommate is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Monday.
Khanyile Nzimande is charged with the murder 24-year-old Simukelo Zondi.
In a video that was subsequently circulated widely on social media, Khanyile was seen telling police officers that he had killed Zondi because he was a zombie.
Zondi’s remains were found in a bush at the university’s Westville campus.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.