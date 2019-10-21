UKZN student accused of killing roommate to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Khayelihle Nzimande appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Monday, where his matter was postponed to next month.

DURBAN - A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student accused of killing his roommate has been deemed unfit to stand trial and will be taken for psychiatric evaluation.

Khayelihle Nzimande appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Monday, where his matter was postponed to next month. He abandoned his bail application and will remain in police custody.

Nzimande was accused of murdering third-year B. Com student, Simukelo Zondi, at UKZN’s Westville campus.



It was alleged he lured Zondi to a bush and attacked him before setting him alight two weeks ago.

In a widely shared video, Nzimande could be seen calling Zondi a zombie and accused him of practicing witchcraft.

Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson on Monday told Nzimande that he would undergo mental health evaluation.

“I have the report here from the district surgeon, and part of the report says that you require a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation and you are unable to stand trial currently,” Robinson said.

Nzimande would remain in custody until 5 November when he could be referred to a mental health institution for assessment.