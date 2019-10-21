Omotoso trial: SCA dismisses petition on jurisdiction

Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused had questioned whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the jurisdiction to deal with all the criminal charges.

CAPE TOWN - A pastor accused of sex crimes has been dealt another blow in the courts.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday dismissed a petition brought by Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused.

The SCA found there were no reasonable prospects of success.

The defence had argued the High Court didn't have the authority to hear the matter in its entirety.

The three face various charges including rape and human trafficking.

Earlier this year, the National Prosecuting Authority accused Omotoso of using delaying tactics.

This came after the accused called for the judge to step down from the matter.

However, the judge who presided over the case later recused himself after it came to light that some State witnesses had stayed at a guesthouse in which his wife has business interests.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.