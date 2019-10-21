Social workers deployed to NW schools after 7 pupils killed in car crash

The department’s Elias Malindi said social workers were deployed to the schools in Rietpan.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department said pupils at three schools were receiving counselling after their peers died in a car accident.

Seven pupils, between the ages of 11 and 15, were killed when a car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Zeerust on Saturday on the way from a school soccer tournament.

The department’s Elias Malindi said social workers were deployed to the schools in Rietpan.

“The counselling will start today. Officials from the Department of Social Development and our officials from wellness will assist pupils.”

This was not the only deadly crash that took place of the weekend.

In Midrand, one person was killed and two others were injured after two vehicles collided on Summit Road on Sunday.

In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal, two people died after two cars collided. Officials said one other person was hospitalised.

In Umjindi, a bakkie overturned in the early hours of Sunday morning, killing three passengers. Several people were injured in both accidents.

Additional reporting by Nyakallo Tefu.