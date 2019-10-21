Red-carded French rugby player retires from internationals
France led 19-10 when Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off in the 49th minute in Tokyo for elbowing Aaron Wainwright on Sunday. Wales won 20-19.
PARIS - France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina announced his international retirement on Monday 24 hours after being sent off in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Wales.
Les Bleus led 19-10 when Vahaamahina was sent off in the 49th minute in Oita for elbowing Aaron Wainwright before his side lost after conceding a penalty goal and a late converted try in the final half an hour.
"It's difficult, very difficult today even more so that I had planned this many months ago, that was my last match for France," he said in a statement published on his 28th birthday.
"I hadn't made the announcement about my retirement public because it's not how I do things.
"The people impacted by this decision have known since this summer: Jacques Brunel, Franck Azema, some players also," he told newspaper Midi Olympique.
Vahaamahina, who won his 46th cap in the fixture, lashed out at flanker Wainwright at a driving maul with his side seeming to be in a dominant position in the game.
"I just lost control. I regret the act, admittedly it was spontaneous and out of control but the fact remains that I am responsible. I'm the only one to blame," he said.
Captain Guilhem Guirado and the most experienced member of France's World Cup squad Louis Picamoles also announced the end of their international careers after the loss.
Wales face South Africa in next Sunday's semifinal after two-time reigning champions New Zealand play England a day earlier.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
Jean de Villiers: Boks need better execution against Wales
-
Erasmus unsure about prospect of Japan joining Rugby Championship
-
Then there were 4: 2019 Rugby World Cup's semifinals
-
Kaizer Chiefs edge Cape Town City on penalties in TKO
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.