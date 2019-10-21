Rand flat against a subdued dollar
The rand stood at 14.770 versus the greenback by 0639 GMT, at par with Friday’s overnight close in New York.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was flat against the dollar on Monday, holding around the gains made in the previous session.
The rand stood at 14.770 versus the greenback by 0639 GMT, at par with Friday’s overnight close in New York.
“There are no significant data releases today and the rand is holding firm, well below the R15.00/$ mark, as the dollar remains subdued,” Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note.
The rand had firmed on Friday after the government released a long-delayed plan for electricity generation to address crippling power cuts.
The re-introduction of rolling blackouts earlier in the week had hurt the currency. State-run power firm Eskom said on Sunday there were no cuts planned for Monday.
Government bonds slipped slightly, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument rising 1.5 basis points to 8.255%.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute
-
Myeni’s court case to get under way today, but will she be in court this time?
-
There is urgency to act on SA's energy supply, says Ramaphosa
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
-
#ImStaying group raises over R90k ‘to grow SA's economy’
-
Matshela Koko apologises to Mantashe's daughter over bribery claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.