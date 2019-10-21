Ramaphosa: 'Communist Journal' sharpened SA’s understanding of non-racialism
President Ramaphosa was speaking at the 60th anniversary of the publication which was held at Liliesleaf in Sandton on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the African Communist Journal, describing it as a critical platform for healthy and necessary debates in society.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the 60th anniversary of the publication which was held at Liliesleaf in Sandton on Monday.
The political magazine was first published in 1959 by the South African Communist Party.
The president said the journal played a critical part in South Africa’s liberation.
“It exposed what you’d call narrow African chauvinism as opposed to progressive nationalism. The journal also played a very important role in sharpening our understanding of non-racialism.”
#SACP President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived with SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande. The Communist Party is holding it’s 60th Anniversary Seminar at Liliesleaf. TK pic.twitter.com/qF7Uk5DwfY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019
Comrade Mcebisi Jonas sharing his reflections on The African Communist quarterly journal of the SACP.— SACP (@SACP1921) October 21, 2019
"I found The African Communist more rigorous than any publication I have written to. I was thoroughly engaged on the articles I wrote." #60thAC #SACP pic.twitter.com/2xQmDa2IE6
