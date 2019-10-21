View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: 'Communist Journal' sharpened SA’s understanding of non-racialism

President Ramaphosa was speaking at the 60th anniversary of the publication which was held at Liliesleaf in Sandton on Monday.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and President Cyril Ramaphosa seen at the 60th anniversary of the 'African Communist Journal' at Liliesleaf, Sandton on 21 October 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and President Cyril Ramaphosa seen at the 60th anniversary of the 'African Communist Journal' at Liliesleaf, Sandton on 21 October 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the African Communist Journal, describing it as a critical platform for healthy and necessary debates in society.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the 60th anniversary of the publication which was held at Liliesleaf in Sandton on Monday.

The political magazine was first published in 1959 by the South African Communist Party.

The president said the journal played a critical part in South Africa’s liberation.

“It exposed what you’d call narrow African chauvinism as opposed to progressive nationalism. The journal also played a very important role in sharpening our understanding of non-racialism.”

