Ramaphosa: 'Communist Journal' sharpened SA’s understanding of non-racialism

President Ramaphosa was speaking at the 60th anniversary of the publication which was held at Liliesleaf in Sandton on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the African Communist Journal, describing it as a critical platform for healthy and necessary debates in society.

The political magazine was first published in 1959 by the South African Communist Party.

The president said the journal played a critical part in South Africa’s liberation.

“It exposed what you’d call narrow African chauvinism as opposed to progressive nationalism. The journal also played a very important role in sharpening our understanding of non-racialism.”

