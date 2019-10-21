View all in Latest
PE retirement home employee among five arrested for elderly duo's murder

Four men and a woman were arrested on Friday. The woman who was a caregiver at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre.

The St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre. Picture: facebook.com
The St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects are appearing in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murders of two elderly women at a retirement home.

Four men and a woman were arrested on Friday. The woman who was a caregiver at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre.

Earlier this month, the victims were found dead in their beds, with their hands and feet tied. Kruger rands, jewellery and a cellphone were stolen.

The home’s CEO George Woods said the employee in question was vetted and had no criminal record to their knowledge.

“We’re all in shock. This is not the kind of news you want to receive. Be assured that we’ll do all we can to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Woods said employees at the facility would undergo lie detector tests.

