Parents of UKZN student killed ‘for being a zombie’ battling to cope with loss
Simukelo Zondi was burnt to death allegedly by his roommate and fellow student Khayelihle Nzimande two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of uMshwathi Municipality, where slain University of KwaZulu-Natal student Simukelo Zondi lived, said his parents were struggling to accept the loss of their son.
Zondi was burnt to death, allegedly by his roommate and fellow student Khayelihle Nzimande two weeks ago.
Nzimande allegedly called Zondi a zombie and accused him of witchcraft.
Zondi's body was found in a bush at the university’s Westville campus after his girlfriend reported him missing.
UMshwathi municipality mayor Mandla Zondi said the deceased’s family was battling.
“The mother and father could not even make it to the court. They were not in the right state.”
Nzimande appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Monday and was referred to a mental institution for assessment.
He is expected back in court next month.
