Rape accused Omotoso, co-accused head to ConCourt to have charges reduced
The Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday morning dismissed the trio’s application, challenging the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused are heading to the Constitutional Court.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday morning dismissed the trio’s application, challenging the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Omotoso was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017, while his co-accused, who allegedly recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation, were arrested months later.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho argued that some of the offences they’ve been charged with occurred outside of Port Elizabeth.
They want the number of charges against them reduced.
High Court Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed their application, resulting in the defence approaching the SCA.
But the SCA dismissed their petition on Monday, on the grounds there were no reasonable prospect of success.
It was also ruled there’s no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.
The trial has been postponed to 21 November to allow the defence time to approach the Constitutional Court.
Popular in Local
-
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba resigns from the DA
-
ANC JHB calls Mashaba a sore loser for resigning as mayor
-
Baleka Mbete: The World Bank is not God
-
Senior DA members fail to convince ‘stubborn’ Mashaba not to resign
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute
-
Myeni’s court case to get under way today, but will she be in court this time?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.