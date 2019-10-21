View all in Latest
Rape accused Omotoso, co-accused head to ConCourt to have charges reduced

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday morning dismissed the trio’s application, challenging the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court.

FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused are heading to the Constitutional Court.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday morning dismissed the trio’s application, challenging the jurisdiction of the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Omotoso was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017, while his co-accused, who allegedly recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation, were arrested months later.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho argued that some of the offences they’ve been charged with occurred outside of Port Elizabeth.

They want the number of charges against them reduced.

High Court Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed their application, resulting in the defence approaching the SCA.

But the SCA dismissed their petition on Monday, on the grounds there were no reasonable prospect of success.

It was also ruled there’s no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

The trial has been postponed to 21 November to allow the defence time to approach the Constitutional Court.

