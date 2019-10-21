NSFAS concerned by low number of applications for TVET colleges

NSFAS announced yesterday it's received 50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year, compared to this time last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said it was concerned by what it's described as the under-appreciation of TVET colleges in the country.

Nsfas announced on Sunday it had received 50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year, compared to this time last year.

It said it surpassed the 200,000 mark only six weeks after applications opened.

However, the Financial Aid Scheme was concerned by the low number of applications for TVET colleges.

Administrator Randall Carollissen said: “I went to a conference two weeks ago, TVET and other skills development programmes are hugely prioritised in other African countries. There’s a huge uptake of that and you can see the benefits of that. We have a lot of work to do in South Africa.”