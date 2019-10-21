NSFAS concerned by low number of applications for TVET colleges
NSFAS announced yesterday it's received 50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year, compared to this time last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said it was concerned by what it's described as the under-appreciation of TVET colleges in the country.
Nsfas announced on Sunday it had received 50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year, compared to this time last year.
It said it surpassed the 200,000 mark only six weeks after applications opened.
However, the Financial Aid Scheme was concerned by the low number of applications for TVET colleges.
Administrator Randall Carollissen said: “I went to a conference two weeks ago, TVET and other skills development programmes are hugely prioritised in other African countries. There’s a huge uptake of that and you can see the benefits of that. We have a lot of work to do in South Africa.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
-
Baleka Mbete: The World Bank is not God
-
ANC already in coalition talks hours after Mashaba quits as Joburg mayor
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute
-
EFF expresses 'disappointment’ after Mashaba’s resignation as mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.