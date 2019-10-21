No need to panic over decline of Vaal Dam levels, says DWS

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the hot weather combined with a lack of rain in Gauteng was contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the hot weather combined with a lack of rain in Gauteng was contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.

Levels at the dam, which was the province’s main water supply, dropped to below 50% in nearly three years.

The South African Weather Service said Monday was the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in Gauteng reaching highs of 35 degrees and 42 degrees in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

However, the department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said there was no need to panic.

“The Vaal Dam is but one of the 14 dams within the integrated Vaal River system which was around 50-51% and therefore the fact that the Vaal Dam was at 60% did not necessarily imply that we are in a situation of panic,” Ratau said.