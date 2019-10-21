View all in Latest
Medupi manager's resignation not related to load shedding, says Eskom

The Medupi power station has been at the center of the recent load shedding due to coal and handling issues that created a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za
Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that the manager at its Medupi power station has resigned.

Rudi van der Wal tendered his resignation last month after he accepted a job offer overseas.

The Medupi power station has been at the center of the recent load shedding due to coal and handling issues that created a shortage of generation capacity.

But Eskom said that Van der Wal's resignation had nothing to do with this.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said that he would leave Eskom at the end of this month.

"He got another opportunity. People resign all the time to go to other opportunities, greener pastures. He'll be out of the country."

USE POWER SPARINGLY

Despite signs of a recovering power grid, Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly on Monday evening.

There has been a two-day halt on power cuts since load shedding started last week Wednesday due to faulty generating units.

It said several of its units had returned from planned and unplanned maintenance service and it managed to achieve healthy water levels at pumped water schemes at least for this week.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae: "The system remains constrained and vulnerable, however, we do not foresee the need to load shed today."

Eskom said that while every effort was being made to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice.

But in the meantime, Eskom said the probability of load shedding remained low for the rest of the week.

Timeline

More in Business

