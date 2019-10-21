Medium-term budget confirmed for 30 October

South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on 30 October, the National Treasury said on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on 30 October, the National Treasury said on Monday.

“The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 after the availability of all principals who need to attend the tabling was confirmed,” said the Treasury in a statement.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said the budget, which covers fiscal planning for the coming three years, could be presented a day earlier than scheduled to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s travel plans.