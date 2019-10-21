View all in Latest
Medium-term budget confirmed for 30 October

South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on 30 October, the National Treasury said on Monday.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 24 October 2018 in Parliament. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 24 October 2018 in Parliament. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on 30 October, the National Treasury said on Monday.

“The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 after the availability of all principals who need to attend the tabling was confirmed,” said the Treasury in a statement.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said the budget, which covers fiscal planning for the coming three years, could be presented a day earlier than scheduled to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s travel plans.

