Medium-term budget confirmed for 30 October
South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on 30 October, the National Treasury said on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on 30 October, the National Treasury said on Monday.
“The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 after the availability of all principals who need to attend the tabling was confirmed,” said the Treasury in a statement.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said the budget, which covers fiscal planning for the coming three years, could be presented a day earlier than scheduled to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s travel plans.
Popular in Business
-
Baleka Mbete: The World Bank is not God
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute
-
Dudu Myeni’s lawyers want SAA board to join delinquency case against her
-
Eskom CEO announcement to be made soon - Ramaphosa
-
Medupi manager's resignation not related to load shedding, says Eskom
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.