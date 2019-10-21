MEC Madikizela to meet with taxi bosses after road blockages in CT
Protesting taxi drivers, angry over their vehicles being impounded, ran amok in Cape Town last week.
Western Cape MEC Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela will on Monday meet with taxi bosses.
They choked traffic across parts of the city.
MEC Madikizela said he had reached out to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).
“I also spoke to Santaco; I’ve been in communication with them since then because they’re committed to finding an amicable solution to some of the challenges they’re raising and what is why we’re meeting.”
Santaco's Mzoxolo Didela said: “We’ll be talking about these road blockages, it will be the first thing on the agenda, to address these problems that are making the drivers unhappy. There’re a lot of problems in the transport [industry] because it is not well regulated.”
