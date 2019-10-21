Mashaba: Things have changed for the better in Joburg under my tenure
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA), saying the party that emerged from the past weekend’s Federal Council was not the organisation he signed up for.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba has defended his time at the helm of the country’s richest metro, saying that in the last three years things have changed for the better.
Mashaba announced his resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA), saying the party that emerged from the past weekend’s Federal Council was not the organisation he signed up for.
Mashaba said even though the DA had undermined his pro-poor agenda in the city, his administration made great strides in terms of service delivery.
“When the Auditor-General releases his report at the end of November, this will result in improved outcomes for the City of Johannesburg. There’s been a reduction of power outages within homes and we’ve extended the hours of clinics in the city.”
Mashaba said he was sad as he would not see many of his other projects come to fruition.
“In many ways, the most emotional thing is that I won’t be able to see some of these programmes into their finality.”
If the DA allows Mashaba to serve his notice, he will leave office at the end of next month.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freed Fighters (EFF) has congratulated Mashaba for leaving the DA, calling him a steward of transformation.
The DA rose to power in the City of Johannesburg after the 2016 local government elections due to its partnership with the red berets.
WATCH: ‘This is why I resigned’: 5 quotes from Herman Mashaba
Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
