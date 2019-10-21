Man accused of raping Reiger Park toddler (2) to appear in court today

It's understood the little girl started behaving strangely that night and her mother took her to hospital for a medical assessment where it was discovered that she had been sexually violated.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of raping a two-year baby girl in Reiger Park is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police said the 35-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted the little girl after her mother entrusted him to take the child to her nanny, which didn't happen.

It's understood the little girl started behaving strangely that night and her mother took her to hospital for a medical assessment where it was discovered that she had been sexually violated.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “The suspect has been charged with rape and is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court today.”