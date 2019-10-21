Light cargo vehicle laws under spotlight after 13 deaths over the weekend
Six people died in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga while in the North West, seven people died when a bakkie they were travelling in crashed in Zeerust.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic laws concerning light cargo vehicles have been brought into the spotlight after 13 people died in accidents in two provinces this past weekend.
Six people died in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga on Saturday and Sunday, while in the North West, seven people died when a bakkie they were travelling in crashed in Zeerust on Saturday.
Several people were injured in both accidents.
The bakkie involved in the crash that claimed the lives of seven people in Zeerust had been carrying 30 people to a soccer match for under 15s and 17s.
Not only was it overloaded but the driver may have been breaking one of the regulations on transportation.
The Road Traffic Management Cooperation’s Simon Zwane said: “No one may transport people at the back of a bakkie for a reward.”
It's unclear whether the drivers involved in the other two accidents were transporting passengers for a reward.
Police are investigating multiple cases of culpable homicide in connection with the fatal crashes.
