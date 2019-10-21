Jean de Villiers: Boks need better execution against Wales
South Africa progressed into a World Cup semifinal against Wales after a 26-3 victory over Japan on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers has given some advice on how the Springboks should approach this weekend's crucial semifinal against Wales.
De Villiers says the best way to approach Wales is to formulate a strategy that they believe will be good enough to beat the opposition.
"Formulate a strategy that you believe will be good enough to beat the opposition, that is one part and the second part is to then execute it. We saw on the weekend that our execution was not as good as it could be but still it was good enough to win the game, so those aspects are pretty important," said De Villiers.
"I suppose one of the biggest things that's difficult to quantify would be the pressure of a semifinal - it's a situation that some of the players have been in before and some not - and that is how you can react to that pressure."
De Villers won the World Cup with South Africa in 2007 in France. He captained South Africa during the 2015 World Cup, but fractured his jaw during the second match against Samoa and was ruled out of the tournament.
The former Stormers centre announced his retirement at the end of the 2015 season after 109 caps in green and gold.
De Villers said South Africa shouldn't underestimate any team.
"Don't underestimate the opposition whether it's Japan or Wales - instead you show them respect and I think we will do the same this weekend," said De Villiers.
"Wales have proven over the last couple of years that they are quality sides. They're very good at what they do and are a very structured team. It's a team that is good enough to beat anyone and we've lost to them a couple of times in a row, so there's a lot to play for this time around."
