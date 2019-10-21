India dismiss South Africa for 162, enforce follow-on
The tourists will bat again trailing by 335 runs in response to India's 497 for nine declared in Ranchi.
RANCHI - Paceman Umesh Yadav claimed three wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 162 and forced the follow-on on day three of the third Test on Monday.
The tourists will bat again trailing by 335 runs in response to India's 497 for nine declared in Ranchi.
Debutant George Linde frustrated the Indian bowlers with a stubborn 37 in a 32-run ninth-wicket stand with Anrich Nortje before Yadav had him caught by Rohit Sharma.
Zumbayr Hamza put up some resistance with a battling 62.
His 91-run fourth-wicket stand with Temba Bavuma, who made 32, stood out in another disappointing show by South Africa's batsmen.
Yadav struck in the opening over to get South African skipper Faf du Plessis bowled on his overnight score of one after the Proteas resumed on nine for two.
Hamza, playing just his second Test, completed his maiden fifty with a six off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Ravindra Jadeja broke the stand after getting Hamza bowled on a delivery that spun and stayed low to rattle the leg stump. The left-arm spinner also bowled Heinrich Klaasen for six.
Bavuma became debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem's first Test victim after being stumped by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.
Nadeem also trapped Nortje lbw for four to wrap up the innings.
Rohit Sharma put India in command of the third Test with his maiden Test double century on Sunday. He made 212.
India is already 2-0 up in the three-match series.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
Erasmus unsure about prospect of Japan joining Rugby Championship
-
Defence wins matches: what we learned from South Africa's win
-
Then there were 4: 2019 Rugby World Cup's semifinals
-
GALLERY: SA supports the Bokke in Japan
-
Springboks announce semifinal team
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.