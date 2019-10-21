View all in Latest
Ex-teacher didn't commit a crime, says attorney over Bishops sex scandal

This comes after a former female teacher at Bishops Diocesan College was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a matric pupil.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The defence attorney for a former teacher embroiled in a sex scandal at a Cape Town private school believed there was no basis for criminal charges.

Defence attorney William Booth said: "I don't believe there is any basis for criminal charges."

This comes after a former female teacher at Bishops Diocesan College was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a matric pupil.

It's being investigated whether other learners were also sexually involved with the woman.

Booth said he was not aware of any civil action to be taken against the former teacher.

He's reiterated he didn’t believe she committed any crime: “If the parties are over 16 [years of age] then it can’t be a crime unless the sexual conduct is nonconsensual.”

No criminal complaints have been laid with police.

Bishops College is, however, looking into the matter.

The school has appointed lawyers and psychologists.

The teacher has since resigned and is receiving psychiatric help.

