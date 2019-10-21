Eskom urges South Africans to use power sparingly

There has been a two-day halt on power cuts since load shedding started last week Wednesday due to faulty generating units.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite signs of a recovering power grid, Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly on Monday evening.

There has been a two-day halt on power cuts since load shedding started last week Wednesday due to faulty generating units.

It said several of its units have returned from planned and unplanned maintenance service and it managed to achieve healthy water levels at pumped water schemes at least for this week.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae: "The system remains constrained and vulnerable, however, we do not foresee the need to load shed today."

Eskom said that while every effort was being made to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice.

But in the meantime, Eskom said the probability of load shedding remained low for the rest of the week.