Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute

The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise said this was due to many of its units back online after maintenance and its healthy water levels.

FILE: The utility said the power system remained constrained and while every effort was being made to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice. Picture: Pexels.
FILE: The utility said the power system remained constrained and while every effort was being made to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice. Picture: Pexels.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has good news for South Africans as no load shedding is expected for Monday.

The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise said this was due to many of its units back online after maintenance and its healthy water levels.

Last week, the power utility started with blackouts that went on for four consecutive days due to pressure on generating units.

It said several of its units have returned from planned and unplanned maintenance service and it managed to achieve healthy water levels at pumped water schemes at least for this week.

But we are not out of the woods just yet.

The utility said the power system remained constrained and while every effort was being made to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice.

But in the meantime, Eskom said the probability of load shedding remained low for the rest of the week.

Click here to check your load shedding schedule.

