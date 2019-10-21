Myeni’s court case to get under way today, but will she be in court this time?

Dudu Myeni failed to pitch for her previous court dates, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to get underway in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) wants the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director, claiming she pushed dodgy deals during her time at the state-owned enterprise, further contributing to its financial problems.

However, if Myeni appeared in court on Monday, it would be the first time.

She failed to pitch for her previous court dates, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said they had not yet received any indications from her legal team on whether she would be attending on Monday.

“It’s going to be very difficult unpacking the evidence if she’s not there because her lawyers will have to answer on her behalf. We believe she should be there… or else it makes matters worse for her.”