Myeni’s court case to get under way today, but will she be in court this time?
Dudu Myeni failed to pitch for her previous court dates, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to get underway in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) wants the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director, claiming she pushed dodgy deals during her time at the state-owned enterprise, further contributing to its financial problems.
However, if Myeni appeared in court on Monday, it would be the first time.
She failed to pitch for her previous court dates, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.
Outa's Wayne Duvenage said they had not yet received any indications from her legal team on whether she would be attending on Monday.
“It’s going to be very difficult unpacking the evidence if she’s not there because her lawyers will have to answer on her behalf. We believe she should be there… or else it makes matters worse for her.”
Popular in Business
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected today, but could be implemented last minute
-
There is urgency to act on SA's energy supply, says Ramaphosa
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
-
#ImStaying group raises over R90k ‘to grow SA's economy’
-
Spar issues ultimatum to franchise owner over compliance with HR audit
-
Matshela Koko apologises to Mantashe's daughter over bribery claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.