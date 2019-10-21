Drought-hit Karoo being monitored as WC dam levels sit at 64%
Local Government MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the dire drought conditions in the Karoo would be monitored.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’ s average dam level is at just over 64%.
It measured 65.7% at this time last year.
Local Government MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the dire drought conditions in the Karoo would be monitored.
“Major dam supply in the City of Cape Town stands at an average of 79.2%. The situation in the interior parts of the province remains quite serious and we continue to monitor it, especially in the agriculture sector.”
Meanwhile, officials said water challenges in the Wilderness area, in the Southern Cape, had been resolved.
This comes after the main water pipeline providing water from George to the Wilderness area collapsed and fell into the sea.
It's understood the pipeline was attached below the existing walkway over the Kaaimans bridge, which is owned and managed by Transnet. Sections of the walkway had become badly rusted over time could no longer support the main water line from George, leading to the collapse of the pipeline.
Anton Bredell, the Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, praised the team involved in fixing the pipeline and said the combined efforts led to a quick and successful outcome.
“Water is a basic human right and we do everything we can to ensure all communities have access to it. We will continue to monitor the fixed pipeline to be sure it performs as needed.”
